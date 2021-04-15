11 more die from coronavirus related complications

Another 11 patients of Corona died at Allied Hospital on Thursday. The hospital management handed over the bodies to the next of kin after necessary procedures. While the president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also fallen victim to corona and his corona test has come positive. A special team from the local health department reached the Faisalabad Chamber and all the staff and staff working here were tested. During the third wave of corona, the number of corona patients in major hospitals of Faisalabad like all over the country has increased exponentially. With the admission of 53 new patients at Allied Hospital, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for corona has risen to 214 out of which 153 patients have been confirmed, 61 patients are suspected and 5 patients have been placed on C-pipe. Meanwhile, after the confirmation of Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a special team from the local health department visited the Faisalabad Chamber and conducted PCR tests of all employees and interns in the committee room for swap samples. The test results are expected to be received within 72 hours, after which the next strategy will be decided. It should be noted that 13 wards are functional in Allied Hospital due to the horrific increase in the number of coronary patients. In this regard, doctors say that citizens should strictly follow the Karuna SOPs, use face masks, do handwashing and avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily. Also avoid going to crowded places to save yourself and others from Corona.













