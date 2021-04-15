Manisha Ropeta — the first Hindu DSP

Manisha Ropeta, 26-year-old from Jacobabad district of Sindh, who has passed the public service examination with the distinctions has become the first Hindu deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the country. Ms Ropeta according to available results announced by Sindh Public Service Commission on April 13, stood at 16th number in a merit list of the 152 successful candidates, who had appeared in the competitive examinations in 2019. According to the official results, she emerged successful in the combined competitive examinations which were conducted by Sindh Public Service Commission in 2019.

The official press release issued by the officials of Sindh Public Service Commission stated that the commission interviewed the eligible candidates for the combined competitive examination (executive cadre) 2019 at Hyderabad and Karachi from 17 December 17 to March 6th 2021. The commission on the basis of the final result of the above examination recommended following 152 successful candidates for the appointment to posts mentioned as under” added the official press release.

Roop Kumar Ropeta, the brother of Ms Manisha told the media persons that their family had moved to Karachi from their hometown some 10 years back with the view to get quality education for the family members adding he informed that his sister after completing her secondary educations in her hometown, started her preparations for the competitive examination and managed to succeed to achieve her goal in her first attempt.

He said that his sister would be first ever DSP from Hindu community of Pakistan adding he gave credit to his parents, who according to him, had encouraged Manisha and her other sisters to pursue their studies. Before Ms Ropeta, one Pushpa Kumari from Umerkot district had passed her examination and joined Sindh police as the first Hindu assistant sub-inspector in Sindh police.

Ms Ropeta talking to the media persons said that she was happy to have achieved the goal she had worked, dreamed and aspired for adding she said she would try her best to serve the people of the country without any discrimination. The PML-N minority MNA Kheeal Das Kohistani was among those, who visited the house of Manisha ,the first from Hindu community to join police service on direct recruitment as the DSP. Mr Khoistani congratulated Ms Manisha and her entire family. Ms Khoistani talking to this reporter said that the entire community was proud of Manisha. “I wish and pray more females are also encouraged to come up in the government services and serve Pakistan” he added and said that an intelligent Hindu girl had set a great precedent for the young girls from all the communities of the country. While, a large number of the activists working on the rights of the religious minorities and on the education of the marginalized communities took to social media and congratulated Ms Manisha and her family members.