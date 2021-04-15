112 people die in 7,821 road accidents in ongoing year

Up to 112 people have lost their lives in 7,821 road accidents in the city from Jan 2021 to April 10, 2021, due to non-compliance of traffic rules, broken-down traffic signals and avoiding helmet, that is posing a question mark over the performance of authority concerned.

The signals of seven main intersections including Katcheri Bazar Chowk, Imam Bargah Chowk, Kotwali Chowk, Nishat Cinema Chowk, Old GTS Chowk, Chiniot Bazar Chowk and Zafar Ali Morr Chowk are permanently damaged that causes traffic mess and accidents but the traffic police have turned a blind eye over the issue.

In order to improve the flow of traffic in Faisalabad city, traffic signals have been installed at 25 places while wardens have been assigned responsibilities for the flow of traffic at the remaining main intersections. But seven out of 25 places are damaged. The permanent inactivity of traffic signals at these seven main intersections often disrupts the traffic system and every citizen tries to get out at his own pace, leading to accidents.

According to the data released by Emergency Rescue Services 1122, in the first three and a half months of this year, i.e. from January 1, 2021 to April 10, 2021, 7,821 traffic accidents occurred in the city, which is a dangerous rate. A total of 8,682 people were injured in these accidents out of which 112 people lost their precious lives. 4,092 people were shifted to hospitals for medical treatment while 4,478 people were given first aid on the spot and sent home.

In this regard, the emergency doctors have clarified that when the patients of traffic accidents are transported to the hospital, they ride motorcycles. And they are without helmets and their condition is critical due to head injuries. Doctors try their best to save lives, but many young people still die. Therefore, if all motorcyclists wear helmets or the traffic police make it mandatory for motorcyclists to wear helmets; many precious lives can be saved.

In this regard, the traffic police officials said that the campaign is underway to create awareness among the citizens about traffic rules. And in different squares, citizens, drivers are informed about traffic rules, but still a large number of citizens do not follow the rules. Violations of traffic laws result in accidents and comprehensive measures are being taken to prevent them. Campaigned many times for the use of helmets and also distributed free helmets among the citizens but still motorcyclists do not ensure the use of helmets. Referring to the traffic signals, he said that a letter has been sent to the concerned agencies for their repair and the signals will be activated soon.