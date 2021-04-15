Responsibility to thwart efforts of fanning violence lies on every Muslim: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the responsibility to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country lies on every Muslim.

The minister stated this in a tweet a day after the federal government on Wednesday decided to ban the ultra-right-wing Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose supporters rioted across the country for the past three days under the country’s anti-terrorism law.

Chaudhry Fawad said, “Islam was established in the subcontinent on the basis of strong foundations of sincerity, humanity, love for the saints, respect for shrines and preaching of Sufis”.

“Tehreek-e-Labbaik like extremist outfit wants to change the identity of Islam through fanning violence and extremism. It is the duty of every Muslim to thwart such efforts”, he said.