French embassy asks its citizens to leave Pakistan

The French embassy in Pakistan advised its citizen’s to leave the country over serious security threats following the TLP protests.

“Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country,” the French mission said in an email to French citizens.

“The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines.”

The unrest occurred due to Tehreek-e-Laibbak Pakistan’s violent protests that went on for three days. The federal cabinet earlier today approved the proposal to ban the religious party.

The summary from the interior ministry suggested a ban on the TLP following the violent activities and protests across the country after TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s arrest. The disturbances and acts of violence by the protesters led to the martyrdom of 2 cops and left hundreds injured.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a green signal to a summary sent by the Ministry of Interior seeking a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will subsequently de-notify the TLP on orders of the apex court. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, during a press conference, said that the religious party’s recent activities including the abduction and torture of policemen and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B.