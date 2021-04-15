Gibraltar has vaccinated its entire adult population, making it a prime ‘green list’ candidate

We await with bated breath the Government’s ‘green list’ of countries to visit this summer – and Gibraltar looks like a prime candidate, with few current coronavirus cases and all adults vaccinated. Restaurants, bars and attractions are all open – although masks are required in enclosed spaces and social distancing is still in place. With bikini temperatures into October and a less than three-hour flight, the tiny British Overseas Territory is a good bet for a sunny getaway. New airline routes this year include Wizz Air from Luton, Eastern Airways from Birmingham and Southampton and BA from London City. These join existing routes with BA from Heathrow and easyJet from Gatwick and Manchester. The limestone mass of the Rock of Gibraltar rises to 1,400 ft St Michael’s Cave is a key attraction with its stalagmites and stalactites. A new sound and light experience launches in June, taking visitors on a journey through the area’s geological history.













