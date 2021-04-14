Court suspects Javed Latif’s Covid+ report, seeks another test

A sessions court has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif till April 27 in a case pertaining to anti-state remarks.

Additional Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the case. At the outset of the hearing, Latif’s counsel presented a Covid-19 diagnosis report of his client, showing him infected with the virus.

“My client has tested positive Covid-19 and currently is in self-isolation,” he told the court.

The court while suspecting the report ordered Javed Latif to undergo another test and directed concerned authorities to verify his Covid-19 report, presented before the court.

Later, the court accepted the plea of the PML-N leader seeking exemption from the hearing and extended his interim bail till April 27.

Earlier on Monday, Javed Latif didn’t appear before the court and filed an application through his lawyer seeking exemption from personal appearance in the hearing. The counsel stated that his client is self-isolating after feeling Covid-19 symptoms and his sample has been sent for a test, requesting the court to adjourn the hearing for the time being.

Prosecutor Ameer Abbas said that Javid Latif is resorting to delaying tactics to drag the hearing. At this, the judge observed what the prosecutor said might be correct but the current situation has got worse.

The court called for the PML-N leader’s Covid-19 test report to be presented before it on April 14 and directed him to turn up on next hearing if he tests negative for the coronavirus.

Earlier on Friday last, denying provision of any relief to Mian Javed Latif, Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan observed that “a person who speaks against the country or the constitution cannot get relief from me.”

The chief justice remarked this while hearing a petition filed by the lawmaker, seeking direction to quash a first information report (FIR) registered against him over allegedly hurling insults at the state, its institutions and their integrity and for spreading chaos and panic among people by making statements during a television talk show.

The MNA was earlier quoted as saying in a talk show: “If anything happens to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay (long live Pakistan).”

On March 19, police registered a treason case against Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions. The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC.