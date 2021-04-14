PM greets Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished the Sikh community in Pakistan a happy Baisakhi festival.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the prime minister said, "We have granted Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pakistan and attend the Baisakhi rituals."

He said they will be facilitated with Langar, transport and accommodation under strict coronavirus protocols on the occasion. The premier said that the community has been given special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pakistan and attend the Baisakhi rituals.

The Baisakhi festival marks New Year’s day for the Sikh community. On that day, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and the last Sikh Guru, had established the Khalsa in 1699.