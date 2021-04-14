Pakistan proposes infrastructure investment facility under UN

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram has proposed the establishment of sustainable infrastructure investment facility under auspices of United Nations to act as a facilitator in promoting sustainable infrastructure investment.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Munir Akram said that Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fair can serve as an umbrella platform to bring together all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Deputy Permanent Representative at Pakistan Mission to the United Nations, Aamir Khan has said that ensuring safety and security of UN peacekeepers is a collective effort.

In a tweet, he said those caught up in protracted conflict see the blue helmets as a lifeline and source of hope for a free and safe future. Aamir Khan said, “Let us work together to keep this hope alive.”