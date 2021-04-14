Rawalpindi, Rohri railway stations to be upgraded soon

Pakistan Railways is going to upgrade two major railway stations of Rawalpindi and Rohri soon to facilitate the passengers and improve their outlook. An official in the Ministry of Railways said the government had allocated Rs.50 million in the Public Sector Development Programme, 2020-21 for the upgradation and renovation of the railway stations.

The renovation work of Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal and Gujranwala station have been completed while the upgradation works of the five railway stations including Hassan Abdal, Nankana Sahib, Peshawar Cantonment, Karachi Cantonment and Lahore is underway will be completed soon.