IG Punjab vows to maintain state’s writ, termed martyred officers’ heroes of police

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday said the officers and personnel who were martyred and injured due to the violence of Tehreek-e-Labbaik protesters are heroes of Punjab Police, and vowed that Punjab police will not spare any sacrifice for maintenance of the writ of estate. The police chief said that the mission of Punjab Police is to protect the lives and property of citizens and to maintain law and order, and the police officers and personnel have never spared any sacrifice in fulfilling this sacred mission.

IGP expressed these views while talking to police personnel at Jinnah Hospital Lahore on the occasion of visiting the injured personnel by Tehreek-e-Labbaik protesters. The IG Punjab inquired about the health of the injured personnel and also presented relief cheques and flowers to the injured officers and personnel. Addressing the police officials, the IGP said that the miscreants who have disturbed the atmosphere of law and order in the society and created disturbances by blocking the movement of highways do not deserve any concession and legal action will be taken against such miscreants without any discrimination. He directed the officers to enquire about the injured personnel on daily basis and leave no stone unturned in providing them best facilities. Talking to the injured personnel in the protests, he said that the spirit with which they performed their duties for the protection of lives and property of the people, is a source of pride for the entire force, adding that the courage and enthusiasm with which they laid down their lives really proves that that protection of life and property of the people is the top priority of Punjab Police.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar briefed the IG Punjab about the medical aid being provided to the injured and their medical treatment. The IG Punjab inquired from the doctors about the health of the injured personnel and urged them to provide best medical facilities to the injured police officers.

Instructing the officers, he said that all resources should be utilized for the provision of facilities to the injured personnel and no stone should be left unturned in the welfare and treatment of the injured personnel. Praising their courage, IGP said that the entire nation is proud of them for the way they put the performance of departmental duties before their own life.

On this occasion, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid and SP Operations Model Town Lahore Dost Mohammad were present.