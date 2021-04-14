TPL Trakker turns billboard campaign waste material into sustainable initiative

After a successful marketing campaign to launch TrakkerPro last year, TPL Trakker, part of TPL Corp, and Pakistan’s leading IoT Company, donated the panaflex skins used in their Out-of-home campaign to Ra’ana Liaquat Craftsmen’s Colony, (RLCC) and GarbageCAN.

RLCC, is an institute that aims to empower women through improved health, education, and economic independence. GarbageCAN, a sustainable waste management company, aims to take Karachi into a new era of waste management with a focus on environmentally friendly waste management practices, such as reduce, reuse, and recycle, enabling people to implement sustainable waste management in to their daily routines.

With the donation, TPL Trakker has empowered hundreds of women across Pakistan by having the panaflex skins up-cycled into making beautiful bags, keychains and other resalable products. These products were bought back from RLCC by TPL Trakker to support this noble cause.

The TPL Group focuses on corporate social responsibility as a core element of its operations. Over the years, TPL and its subsidiaries have diversified their social impact portfolio and transformed it to incorporate sustainable business practices. Paving the way for a sustainable future, TPL Trakker provides Monitoring, Tracking and Analytics for waste management companies. TPL Trakker has partnered with DMC Korangi, Lahore Waste Management Company as well as WMC’s in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and DG Khan Municipal Company, all in a drive to bring about a sustainable change for the betterment of the environment.

Speaking at the occasion, Yasir Khan, Senior Manager, Sustainability, TPL Corp, said, “At TPL, we strive to integrate Sustainability into our decision-making process. We reached out to RLCC as the opportunity presented an end-to-end solution. We donated billboard skins to female artisans to convert them to bags, then bought them back and distributed them to our female staff on Women’s Day, 2021. The initiative brought together women from all walks of life.”

Somayeh Bardai, Creative Advisor, RLCC, said “RLCC strives to support over 400 women artisans adept at various regional craft techniques through their livelihoods program. We are immensely grateful to TPL for their support in collaborating with us. The initiative consisted of artisans producing upcycled tote bags with Panaflex donated by TPL for their women’s day initiative.”