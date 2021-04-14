Carrefour Pakistan reinforces stricter hygiene measures for Ramazan

Carrefour, owned and operated in by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has reinforced its strict hygiene and safety protocols across all its stores in the country this Ramadan.The additional measures will help protect customers and colleaguesduring an aggressive third wave of coronavirus while serving customers’ needs during the Holy Month.

These measures include ongoing cleaning of floors in areas with fresh foods, cleaning of all walls and work surfaces twice daily and daily cleaning of all equipment. Additionally, masks and gloves have been provided to all colleagues stationed at fresh food and bakery sections, while designated members have been delegated to specific tasks of disinfecting trolley handles after each use once they return to the parking bays. For all online orders, it is being ensured that the delivery drivers and food packers abide by strict hygiene standards by wearing gloves and masks for customer safety. All measures are in line with guidelines issued by the public health authorities to protect customers.

Being considerate and compassionate towards others is a fundamental value of Ramadan. With this in mind, Carrefour is providing customers with the opportunity to purchase a special Ramadan hamper which will be given to those in need due to the Covid-19 crisis or those who reside in underserved communities.

Additionally, as the volume of food shopping typically increases during the Holy Month, Carrefour is ensuring that both its physical and digital stores remain operational and fully stocked to provide customers with what they need, when they need it. At the same time, all efforts are being made to maintain prices while valued customers are being encouraged to shop responsibly based on their needs. Carrefour Pakistan remains committed to supporting its suppliers and providing its customers with the best and freshest food options possible, despite the ongoing challenges.

Jean Marc Dumont, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “In these challenging times, we strive to safely facilitate the daily needs of our customers by keeping our stores operational and maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and precaution. We request all our customers to remain calm during this extended crisis and celebrate Ramadan with caution, compassion and consideration towards others.”

All Carrefour stores across Pakistan will remain open and fully stocked for customers during Ramadan, operating at regular opening and closing times. Carrefour is conscientiously monitoring the situation to respond to any evolving needs of its customers in a timely manner should the situation further intensify in Pakistan.