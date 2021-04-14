Speakers urge diversification in export products

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Virtual International Trade Forum (VITF) chapter Europe. The purpose of the trade forum was to acquaint the business community in European countries with trade and export opportunities.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, Chairman Regional Committee Khurshid Barlas, members of the executive Committee attended the forum while a large number of members participated via video link.

In his keynote address, RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that it was an important opportunity for Pakistani manufacturers to take advantage of GSP Plus and explore export opportunities in new sectors. Undoubtedly, Europe is a big market. Despite the GSP Plus status, our exports are far below the required volume while the potential is there. He said that the forum would help in tackling the challenges facing Pakistani exports with European countries.

Addressing the forum, Daniel Claus, Head of Trade and Communication Section of the European Union of Pakistan, said that the European Union has given GSP status to many developing countries, including Pakistan. Pakistan can benefit from zero duty. 75% of exports from Pakistan are from the textiles sector. This is an important opportunity for Pakistan to extend its scope to other sectors as well. Focus on areas such as gems and jewelery, tourism, IT, mining and handicrafts, he added.

Trade and Commercial Counselors also shared key information related to exhibitions, trade fairs and possible investment opportunities through joint ventures.