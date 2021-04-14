Traders of SAARC region urged to reduce 50% profit during Ramazan

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry ,an apex body in the region,Wednesday urged the traders of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives and India to reduce 50 percent profit to provide solace to the poor strata of the society during the holy month of Ramadan.

Talking to a delegation of traders, President SAARC chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik said Islam strictly prohibited high sky profiteering and hoarding of daily use items not only in Ramadan but throughout the year.

He said Islam guaranteed blessing of Allah if traders charge reasonable profit on their products. He said it’s point to ponder for entire Muslim Ummah specially South Asia that majority of non Muslim states across the world offer special discount to Muslims during Ramadan whereas on the other hand daily use item prices swell manifolds in Muslim countries even before the advent of Ramadan.

He said now it’s high time to mend our ways and leading lives strictly within the domain of cardinal principles of Islam. Iftikhar Ali Malik further urged the philanthropists to provide free of cost food and rations to poor segments of the society on the pattern of Sarwar Foundation headed by Ms Perveen Sarwar spouse of Governor Punjab which has set a record of taking care of poor people at their steps.

He asked the federation of chambers and regional chambers of all Muslim countries of South Asia take to task hoarders and profiteers and extend helping hands to their governments strictly deal with such disgruntled and unscrupulous elements with iron hand.