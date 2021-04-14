Profit-taking grips bitcoin after hitting $64,829 mark

The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has continued to rally, passing the $64,000 level for the first time in history ahead of the highly anticipated stock market debut of popular trading platform Coinbase.

The price of bitcoin rose more than 6 percent on Wednesday to reach $64,829, a new record high. The new milestone comes less than 24 hours after it broke past $63,000. However, profit taking gripped the cryptocurrency and it fell back to $62,877 at 1550 GMT with a decrease of 0.18 percent. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1.17 trillion. However, ethereum (ETH) gained 4.04 percent to reach $2,341. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $271.1 billion.

On the other hand, XRP reached $1.7 with 1.8 percent decrease in price. XRP has gained 80.37 percent in the last seven days and its market capitalisation has reached $77.3 billion. Likewise, binance coin (BNB) shed 5.87 percent to reach $543. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $84.5 billion after this decrease.

Similarly, the price of tether (USDT) shed 0.1 percent to reach $1. The market capitalisation of the USTD stands at $45.9 billion after this decrease. The bitcoin set records ahead of the initial public offering (IPO) of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase, on Nasdaq. The listing is considered by some as another sign of the wider mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.