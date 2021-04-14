ICC bans former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak for eight years for corruption

LAHORE: Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been banned from all cricket for eight years after he accepted five charges of breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code. “Streak was charged as a participant under the Code by virtue of his status as the coach of Zimbabwe and as the coach of various domestic teams,” said a statement of the ICC on Wednesday. Although he is believed to initially have contested the allegations, Streak eventually admitted to the charges and agreed to the sanctions. “Under the provisions of the Code, 47 years old Streak chose to admit the five charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing,” the ICC said.

He will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 28 March 2029. The charges against him included revealing inside information, which could be used for betting purpose. Another charge was accepting a payment in Bitcoins from a potential corrupter and failing to disclose it to any anti-corruption officials. Streak, Zimbabwe’s greatest fast bowler, had been under investigation for an extensive list of games through 2017 and 2018, during his post-playing career as a coach, from his time in international cricket –– with Zimbabwe from 2016 to 2018 –– as well as stints in T20 leagues including the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

“As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of Integrity Unit, said in the statement. “He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.” The games under scanner included several international matches in 2018 as well as matches in Twenty20 leagues in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. “He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process,” added Marshall. Streak played 65 Tests and 189 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe between 1993-2005. Post-retirement, he also served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders. “Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code,” Marshall added.