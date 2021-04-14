Mehdi Hassan’s son Asif Mehdi appeals for financial aid

The family members of Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan are putting up with financial constraints and are forced to live a miserable life.

The elder son of legendary Ghazal Singer Arif Mehdi who was known as tabla player passed away a few days ago under acute financial crisis. According to sources, his family struggled to manage funeral expenses, later a few notables of the area provided financial assistance for his last rites. Asif Mehdi another son of Mehdi Hassan who was a Singer himself is afflicted with a kidney ailment and has to undergo dialysis thrice a month and the amount required for that is beyond his reach.

His wife Rubi Asif told the media that they had sold out all their assets but despite that, they are unable to meet the expenditures of her husband’s treatment. She further said that They required around 5 million for the treatment of the kidney ailment and such a huge amount was beyond their reach.”

He has appealed to the Prime Minister to send him abroad for treatment so that his life could be saved.

The writer is a law student and columnist. He can be reached at kamran.khowaja338@gmail.com and Tweets at @ @ZaibSha1