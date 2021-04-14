Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira and Rose

I am working after marriage and earn quite well. Let’s say about Rs 90,000. My parents have average finances going on and so, I used to help my mother in a lot of ways. Paying for the house ration sometime, getting her clothes, etc. I had even kept one servant for my parents all out of my own salary. Now, I was doing all of this until last month. My husband used to give zakat because we are very financially sound. But because of coronavirus, my husband’s finances have been affected. Now he has asked me to give zakat myself. And I’m fine with that. The thing is, my zakat itself is around Rs 300,000. We give it out in Ramadan. I’ll somehow try to manage it. The main issue is I now cannot afford to keep a servant for my parents. I’ve very respectfully discussed this whole thing with my mother. She understands it all. Yet, expects me to still manage to keep a servant for her and dad. And I’m not being able to. To be honest, it’s taking a financial toll on me now. I did it for quite a lot of time when I could easily. I still would help to my maximum capacity. But a servant that she likes charges at least Rs 22,000 per month and it’s a bit out of my range, now that I have to give zakat. How should I go forward? Help me out please.

Regards,

Helping Daughter

Mathira’s Advice:

I do understand how important Zakat is but the main thing right now is that it’s your parents who need a servant. They’re old and need help in the house. As much as donations and helping the needy and poor is important, one can’t ignore their parents’ needs and wants. I strongly believe that if you give half of your meal to somebody, Allah takes care of all your other needs. If you’re having a financial crunch, maybe it’s a test from Allah. We need to be there for our parents when they reach a certain age. Your parents have no one. They don’t even have the health, the physique or the emotions to manage their lives well. It’s dumb to even consider taking away something your parents need. I know, what you’re going through is really stressful, but Allah will help you. He will make a bridge for your finances to come through. You can always reduce the amount of Zakat you give but try to not deprive your parents of house help. Even you’ll need help when you’re old. They took care of you when you were young and helpless and today, you’re considering firing their servant. Have faith in Allah and He will give the strength to manage all your expenses if you help your parents.

Rose’s Advice:

I think you need to sit down with your parents. By the looks of it, I think it’s your mother who’s not able to understand. I think you have spoiled them and now she expects to be pampered. There are some parents who do understand what their children are going through but unfortunately in your case, it’s quite the opposite. Your mother expects you to pamper her no matter what your financial situation is. It’s like I said, you need to sit with her and explain to her very clearly that this is the problem. Tell her you can’t afford to keep a servant for them any longer. Tell her that once your finances improve, you’ll manage. She needs to be understanding at this point. You mentioned how you did try to explain to her but she turned a blind eye to your troubles and finances. She’s being stubborn about it. Your priority should be your husband and if he needs you, you should be there for him. It’s a not a sin to not be able to afford something for your parents. When you did have the means, you were there for them. Do try to reach some sort of agreement with your parents. You can also keep a cheaper servant who doesn’t charge so much. Whatever the case, you need to give her a reality check because she’s being selfish.

