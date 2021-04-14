Meera Ji lands in Houston for a project

Actress Meera has regretted that Pakistani media published fake news about her that she had been admitted to a mental hospital. Speaking to media over the phone, actress Meera said there was a “misunderstanding” when she visited a hospital in New York last week but the matter was resolved quickly and neither she was sent to a mental hospital nor there was any requirement for her to deposit a bond of $50,000 to leave the hospital. “There was another fake news that I have been asked to leave the United States of America. I am here in Houston today with showbiz promoter Rehan Siddiqui to work on at least three projects including a meet and greet session, Ramadan transmission and an acting project. I will be working in Houston for a month,” said Meera who reached Houston on Tuesday from New York. Promoter Rehan Siddiqui confirmed that Meera will be working on a few projects during her stay in Houston. It’s understood that news broke out first through a family member of Meera that she had been admitted to a mental facility.













