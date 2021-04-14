Meghan Markle ‘wishes’ she could attend Prince Philip’s funeral despite royal family tension

Let the record show that Meghan Markle would’ve attended Prince Philip’s funeral were she not too far along in her pregnancy with Prince Harry’s second child, a baby girl.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex exclusively tells E! News, “Meghan wishes she could have flown to the U.K. to support her husband but has been advised not to due to her pregnancy.”

“She would have put all the family tension aside to be there with Harry,” the insider continues, before adding that the couple “are still not on amazing terms with the family.”

But Harry’s trip to the UK comes at an opportune time, according to the source, as it’s allowed him and Prince William to continue “working on their relationship” after an apparent fallout.

Moreover, the insider says, “Harry wants to make sure Meghan and the baby are healthy and not involved in stressful situations,” such as the very public funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband.

And though Meghan and Harry want to make amends with the royal family, the insider says, “They have been focused on their new roots in Montecito and the pregnancy,” which comes after the Duchess suffered a miscarriage last July.

This week saw Harry’s return to the U.K. and their marital home at Frogmore Cottage, where the Prince is quarantining ahead of the Duke’s funeral.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only 30 people are allowed to attend Prince Philip’s funeral services at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor castle this Saturday. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Philip’s family members, including his children and grandchildren, are expected to be in attendance.

Members of the public are not able to attend the procession or watch from the palace grounds, but the services will be broadcast.

Though many people will miss the Duke of Edinburgh, none are as mournful as the Queen, according to Prince Andrew. Last weekend, the royal told reporters that his mother is “feeling it probably more than everybody else.”

“She’s contemplating, is the way I would put it,” Prince Andrew shared. “She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her.”