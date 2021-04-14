Anita turns 40

Actress Anita Hassanandani ringed in her 40th birthday on Wednesday and her husband Rohit Reddy made sure to make it extra special for his baby mama.

Due to worsening COVID situation in the country and restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, Anita had a private but super fun celebration with Rohit.

The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress husband got his lady love beautiful red roses bouquet and decked up their home with balloons in different designs like heart and star and also arranged for a scrumptious spread and a delicious birthday cake.

However, his hilarious video wishing his wife on Instagram has the couples fans rolling on the floor laughing

“I usually hate to use the F word, but…. You’re FORTY! Happy Birthday wifey! @anitahassanandani P.S: Please remember this video when i do anything stupid,” read Rohit’s caption.

He also posted a photo with his wife wishing her on her birthday and captioned it, “To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!”

Anita also shared an adorable video with Rohit and wrote, “LockDown Birthday 2021.”

The couple welcomed their first child, son Aarav Reddy on February 9 this year and keep sharing beautiful posts with their son.

Aarav also has an independent Instagram handle which is managed by Anita and Rohit.

Anita married businessman Rohit on October 14, 2013, after dating him for some time, in a traditional South Indian wedding.