Ram Gopal Varma calls Kumbh Mela a ‘corona atom bomb’

The controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has done it again! The motor-mouth director has this time courted trouble by calling the Maha Kumbh Mela has the ‘corona atom bomb’. In a series of tweets, RGV stated how a large congregation at Kumbh Mela could result in a COVID-19 surge.

Ram Gopal Varma, in his controversial Kumbh Mela tweets, wrote: What you are seeing is not KUMBH MELA but it’s a CORONA ATOM BOMB ..I wonder who will be made accountable for this VIRAL EXPLOSION

KUMBH MELAAA GOOD BYE INDIAAA WELCOME CORONAA

He also shared a news article stating the number of COVID positive cases at Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. He wrote: If in a 31 lakh congregation like this as per govt only 26 tested positive then there’s no problem at all. Let’s all party

On the work front, his last outing ‘Power Star’ was reportedly loosely based on south superstar turned politician Pawan Kalyan. RGV released it online on an app and claimed record-breaking views already.

The film stars a lookalike of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. ‘Power Star’ is a parody take on Pawan Kalyan’s political stint and reportedly his fans even attacked RGV’s office for making such a film on their favourite celebrity.

This year, he announced his latest project titled ‘Dheyyam’, a horror-drama featuring Swathi Deekshith and Rajasekhar.