Mixed doubles back at French Open: organisers

PARIS: The mixed doubles event will be back at the French Open after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it will return with a slimmed down draw, organisers said on Tuesday. “The mixed doubles event, which was … cancelled last year due to the health crisis, is back this year at Roland Garros,” the French tennis federation (FFT) said. “This competition will benefit from an adapted format with a 16-pair draw.” The mixed doubles usually features 32 pairs. The French Open, which has been pushed back by a week from its scheduled start, will be held from May 30-June 13.













