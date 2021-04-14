Wang double seals Olympic football spot for China

HONG KONG: Wang Shuang’s brace earned China a place in the women’s football tournament at the Olympic Games as Jia Xiuquan’s side drew 2-2 with South Korea in Suzhou on Tuesday to secure a 4-3 aggregate win. Wang’s second came two minutes before the end of the first half of extra-time after regulation time had ended with the Koreans leading 2-1 on the night and the scores level at 3-3 on aggregate. The result means China join Australia as one of Asia’s two qualifiers for the 12-team women’s tournament at the Olympic Games. Japan have qualified automatically as hosts for the finals, which begin on July 21 with the final to be played in Tokyo on Aug. 6.













