Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira and Rose

I am a 36-year-old married man with two beautiful sons. One is seven and the other’s four. I was in a relationship with a girl for five years and really wanted to marry her but her parents refused my proposal as they thought I wasn’t good enough for her. It took me a lot of time to get over her but then my father found a wonderful girl for me and we got married. I love my wife. She’s a perfect mother and wife. She’s very good to my parents and siblings too. A few months back, my ex contacted me. She’s having a bad time in her marriage and I was so happy she called me that I instantly went and met her. We began messaging and meeting from time to time. Now the thing is she’s getting a divorce and wants to be with me and to be honest, I really want to be with her too. But then I think about my wife and kids and just don’t know what to do. I love my wife but not as much as I loved my ex. I’m so confused.

Regards,

Confused Ex