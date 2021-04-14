Afshan Azad announces pregnancy

Harry Potter star Afshan Azad has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Nabil Kazi. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the news with her fans. “The secrets out everyone – I’m going to be a mummy!!,” she captioned the post. “Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet.” According to the star, who played Padma Patil in the film franchise, the baby is due in July. “Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves!” she continued. “Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers.”













