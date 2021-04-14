Amitabh Bachchan, Dia and other B-Town celebs extend wishes on Ramadan

At the beginning of Ramadan, several Bollywood celebrities thronged social media to extend greetings. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza to South beauty Hansika Motwani and others wished their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Muslims across the globe observe a 30-day fast, known as Rozas and praying for forgiveness. Ramadan word has Arabic root rami?a or ar-rama?, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

All those who are fasting during the daytime and are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping the fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Therefore, before sunrise and sunset are extremely important time slots for those observing Rozas.

Ramzan Mubarak to all those who are fasting!