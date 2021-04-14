Hammad for strengthening investment, business linkages with Saudi Arabia

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Tuesday stressed the need for further strengthening investment and business linkages with Saudi Arabia to its full potential and facilitating Pakistani diaspora abroad. The minister was talking to Ambassador-Designate to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Lt. Gen. (Retd) Bilal Akbar who made a courtesy call on him here at the Finance Division, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. According to the statement, the minister welcomed the Ambassador-Designate and wished him success in his new assignment. He said the government had taken initiatives such as Roshan Digital Accounts to facilitate non-resident Pakistanis for making investment in Pakistan. A large number of Pakistanis, based in Saudi Arabia, have opened online accounts and benefited from the scheme, he added.













