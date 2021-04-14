Opposition should shun politics of resignations from assemblies: govt

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the opposition’s narrative of sending the government home has been ‘buried’ with the demise of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a press conference about decisions of the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the PDM is now a relic of the past and the opposition should end the politics of resignations from the assemblies. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is against the resignations as it has a stake in the system, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) should also reconsider their strategy in this regard, the minister said.

Fawad reiterated the government’s offer to the opposition parties to present their proposals for electoral reforms in the parliament as the treasury benches have already submitted their suggestions. The opposition should better shun their ego and cooperate with the government for institutional reforms, he said, adding that reformation of the judicial system can be taken up in the next phase.

The minister said the digitalization process of the cabinet has been completed, which would save Rs 510 million per annum. From next week, the cabinet members will get tablets and the agenda will be shared digitally. He requested to the National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman to expedite the process of making both the houses paperless as early as possible. The cabinet, he said, had approved the deployment of Rangers in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jehlum and Bahawalpur to maintain law and order situation. He said the Zaireen Management Policy and reduction in students visa fee were also approved.

Replying to media persons’ questions, Fawad said the government could not be dictated by any party or group through agitation. The decision making process could not be left to any party or group. He said there could be talks on the demands, which must be presented in a democratic way. The things were fine if anyone did not try to dictate the government or state and if, otherwise, then there would be chaos in the country, he added.

He said out of eight parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, five had no member in the Parliament and therefore, the government would like to talk to the PML-N, JUI-F and Awami National Party on reforms, particularly the electoral reforms. The opposition parties might come up with their proposals and the government would hold talks with them. About Jahangir Tareen, the minister said he was an important PTI leader, who has relations with the people. If he invites the people to a dinner, they would definitely attend, he added.

He said Tareen was not the first person who was facing cases. PTI’s ministers, including Abdul Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan had also faced cases, went to jail, obtained bails. Similarly, Babar Awan also resigned and he was back again after getting cleared by the court.

About the cabinet reshuffle, the minister said the process of changes in the cabinet is in its final stage. It was the prime minister’s prerogative under Article 90 of the constitution to decide, who should be a minister and which ministry be allotted to whom.