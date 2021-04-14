PM, COAS review security situation in country

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to discuss Pakistan’s security situation, a private TV channel reported.

The top military and civilian leadership discussed the ongoing situation in the country. Regional situation and national security issues were also mulled over during the meeting between COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and PM Imran Khan, the TV channel reported.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting on electronic voting system in which practical display of two-way voting system machine was made.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, managing director National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and other officials, PM Office in a press release said.

The prime minister was apprised that proposed voting system would provide both electronic and paper trail which would ensure transparency of the elections in a secure way. Under the perceived voting system, election process was being conducted in Korea and other countries successfully. Besides, the system had security certification to save it from being hacked, it was added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss provincial matters and the political situation.

During the meeting, Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Expressway project and availability of wheat in the province were discussed.