TTP terrorist gunned down in South Waziristan

Security forces killed a terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Shehryar Mehsud group during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Ladha area of South Waziristan, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday. “During intense exchange of fire, 1 [one] terrorist, Peer alias Asad was killed. [The] Killed terrorist was an active member of TTP since 2006,” the ISPR said. The military’s media wing added that the terrorist had joined the Baitullah Mehsud group and remained involved in activities against security forces and after the death of Hakeem Ullah Mehsud, he joined the Shehryar Mehsud group. Earlier on February 17, it was reported that security forces had killed three terrorists, from the Aleem Khan Khushali group, during an IBO in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district. “These terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions,” the military’s media wing had added. “Sanitisation of the area was carried out.” On February 4, the security forces killed four terrorists during an operation in North Waziristan. The military’s media wing said that the operation was conducted after the security forces observed the presence of the terrorists in a compound in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area.













