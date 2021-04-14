Pakistan to open consulate in Munich to improve trade with Germany: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that welfare of overseas Pakistanis and resolving their problems on priority basis is part of the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The foreign minister expressed these remarks during his visit to Pakistani Consulate in Berlin on Tuesday, according to a press statement issued here.

The foreign minister said, “We are going to open a new consulate office in Munich to improve the economic relations with Germany.” He inaugurated the newly constructed office of “Arzi Naweesi” and “Football Corner” in the Berlin consulate.

He expressed pleasure over the export of 50 million footballs every year to Germany. He stressed the need for strengthening bilateral economic ties as per vision of the incumbent government under its economic diplomacy initiative.

The foreign minister visited various departments of the High Commission and expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to Pakistani community in Germany. He appreciated Pakistan’s Ambassador in Berlin and other staff members of the Council for taking care of Pakistani community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of the Pakistan community in Berlin, Qureshi said that economic relations between Pakistan and Germany will be taken to a new direction.

The foreign minister said that his meetings with the German counterpart and other leadership remained very productive. He termed the Pakistani community in Germany an important source of strong bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Germany.

The foreign minister said, “We have introduced Roshan Digital Pakistan project to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis send their remittances through legal means.” He said the government is also making serious efforts to give franchise rights to overseas Pakistanis. The delegation thanked the foreign minister for announcing the opening of a consulate in Munich.