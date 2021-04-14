ICT admin, clerics reach consensus on implementing Covid guidelines for Ramazan

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Ulema, religious scholars in a meeting on Tuesday reached consensus on strictly following the guideline in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to limit the spread of deadly coronavirus in the federal capital.

In a meeting with additional deputy commissioner Islamabad Babar Sahib Din, ulema vowed to strictly adhere to Covid guidelines in mosques during Taraveeh and Friday congregations. Ulema will guide the people on taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of deadly virus.

During visits to mosques and Imambargahs, wearing mask, maintaining social distance is obligatory while handshake, hugging has been prohibited.

The SOPs (standard operating procedures) unanimously approved in the meeting stated that there would be no carpets or floor mats in mosques and Imambargahs and prayers would be offered on the bare floor. In case of rough floor, a clean mat could be laid.

Those who want to bring prayer mats from home should be encouraged to do so, the meeting agreed.

Faithful would avoid mass gatherings in Islamabad mosques before and after the prayers. In mosques and Imambargahs where there are courtyards, prayers should preferably be offered in the courtyard and not inside the hall. Minors, elderly people aged above 50 and those suffering from cold, cough and flu should not join congregations.

It was agreed that Taraweeh prayers should be arranged within the precincts of the mosque and Imambargah, while prayers would be avoided on the road and footpaths.

The floors of mosques in the federal capital will be cleaned with chlorine to disinfect them. Arrangements should be made in the mosque in such a way that there is a distance between the worshipers. Everyone must follow the instructions of social distancing by WHO and other health experts.

The management of each mosque and Imambargah should form a committee comprising responsible persons to guide and ensure implementation of precautionary measures. The committee should keep in touch and cooperate with district and provincial governments and police.

For prayers in mosques, people have been advised to perform ablution at home and wash hands with soap for 20 seconds. It was agreed to observe Aitekaf at home instead of mosque. Mass arrangements for Sehr, Iftar at mosques would be avoided. The clerics told that the conditional permission was being granted to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Islamabad police have chalked out an elaborate plan to ensure foolproof security during the holy month of Ramazan and ensure effective patrolling and vigilance in each sector of the city.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has finalized a plan for effective security of faithfuls during the Ramazan and ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government to avoid spread of coronavirus.

According to the plan, more than 3000 security personnel including policemen and private security guards would perform duties at 998 Masajid and 32 Imambargahs during the holy month. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer would monitor the overall security arrangements in the city and safe city projects would also assist to keep a vigilant eye and ensure effective policing.

He said that additional contingents of police would perform security duties around mosques and other worship places. He hoped that police personnel would perform duties with zeal and zest as they were doing the same in the fight against coronavirus.

He said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations would ensure search and combing operation in their respective areas while Special Branch would install gates outside all important mosques and Imambargahs. Every faithful would be properly checked through metal detectors while parking of vehicles would be ensured far away from the worship places.

Zonal SPs would conduct meetings with administration of masajid as well as imambargahs and also with religious scholars to take them on-board about the security measures. The SSP (Operations) said that private security guards hired for the assistance of police should be also briefed about security measures. He said that police officials along with local administration should take review of all precautionary measures being adopted at mosques, imambargahs and markets to remain safe from coronavirus.

He said that it would be a great challenge for the force to check the spread of coronavirus as per guidelines of the government and to curb the crimes.

The SSP (Operations) also directed to ensure all measures for protection to the lives and property of the citizens as no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

He also directed strict checking at police pickets and effective action against criminal elements including proclaimed offenders, car thieves, wine sellers and land mafia.

The SSP (Operations) irected all police officials to brief their staff about security duties and focus on adopting a decent attitude during interaction with citizens.

He asked for effective security at markets, shopping centers and other important locations through deployment of police commandos. He directed all SHOs to brief people about switching on lights of their homes.