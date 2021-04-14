Naval chief confers military awards on PN personnel

Pakistan Navy’s officers, chief petty officers, sailors and civilians were conferred with military awards at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Nine officers of the Pakistan Navy were awarded with Sitara Imtiaz (Military) and twenty officers were awarded with Tamgha Imtiaz (Military). In recognition of their valiance and bravery, eleven sailors were conferred with Tamgha-e-Basalat. One hundred and sixteen chief petty officers and sailors were conferred with Tamgha Khidmat Military Class One, Two and Three. Ninety-nine officers, chief petty officers, sailors and civilians were also given commendation letters by the chief of the naval staff.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that each individual of Pakistan Navy bears the responsibility of safeguarding not only his life but also the expensive, state of the art assets with which he has been entrusted with, by the government, through inculcation of robust safety culture. The same can only be ensured through strict adherence to safe practices and standard operating procedures (SOPs), added the naval chief while addressing the Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review 2019-20.

He advised the audience that the concept of safety must draw its impetus from an honest retrospection of previous years. The naval chief expressed his satisfaction over adherence to safety culture in Pakistan Navy and said that Safety Review is actually a process of self-accountability which helps to evaluate and gauge the safety standards in the light of previous occurrences.

The admiral appreciated the field commands for maintaining high standards of work and personal safety particularly under the challenging Covid-19 environment.

The safety review is held annually with an aim to create safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among naval personnel which provides a road map to further enhance a safe working environment.

At the end, the chief of the naval staff gave away the safety trophies and awards to the winners of Pakistan Navy Annual Safety Review. The event was attended by officers, sailors and navy civilians from the field commands.