Strict action against illegal profiteering

Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan, in a meeting, has vowed to thwart stockpiling and to ensure availability of food items at approved prices for people in Ramazan. The meeting took place at Saidu Sharif Swat on Tuesday, where assistant commissioners (ACs), and representatives of trade federation were also participants of the meeting. The DC said illegal profiteering and food stockpiling would never be allowed and in this regard, the district administration should remain alert and take action against those found guilty of using unfair tactics by the shopkeepers. He added a control room in Mingora has been set up to monitor if the approved price list is not violated.













