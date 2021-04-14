Journalists up in arms over detention of fellow journalist in Waziristan

Journalists staged a demonstration here in Bara on Tuesday, to protest the raid at Wana press club and subsequent detention of a media person.

Protesting journalists led by their President Khadem Afridi gathered at Bara press club and chanted slogans against the authorities.

Speaking on the occasion Khadem Afridi categorically condemned illegal detention of Ala Khan Wazir by the local police officials.

He vowed that authorities cannot intimidate the journalists through such actions, which are meant to restraint their professional duties.

Raid at the Wana press club not only disheartened media persons but also disgraced the press club, he added.

He urged the authorities to forthwith release the detainee and take departmental action against the police official who negated decency of the press club.

According to the Wana police officials, the mentioned journalist had been arrested in violation of Covid 19 Standard Operation Procedure (SOPs).