H.E. Mr. Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan upon the start of the Holy month of Ramazan. Ambassador Matsuda said, “I would like to express my sincere respects and solidarity with the Pakistani people and Muslims on the occasion of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. I wish you a blessed and happy Ramazan. I also hope that the difficult situation due to COVID-19 will end soon and we will be able to go back to normal life.”