SC issues contempt notice to IHC registrar in lawyers’ chambers demolition case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued contempt of court notice to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar in case of demolition of lawyers’ chamber in Islamabad’s F-8 court. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the review petition filed by the Islamabad Bar Association. During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman said the IHC registrar had submitted a reply regarding the demolition of the lawyers’ chambers. Expressing dissatisfaction over the registrar’s reply, the chief justice said the registrar did not take court orders seriously and left the execution of the court order to the junior officers. He said the registrar was mentally ill and why not he should be suspended from the office. The additional attorney general said illegal chambers’ structures had been demolished in the F-8 court. The chief justice said the structure of the chambers was demolished because of the court, the registrar had nothing to do with it, if the registrar was convicted of contempt of court, he would be fired, he added.













