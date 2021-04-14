Ordinance to establish commercial courts in 5 districts of Punjab issued

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday issued an ordinance for the establishment of commercial courts in five districts of Punjab, including Lahore, if the defendant does not appear in the commercial courts, the case will be decided in two dates.

A special event in connection with issuance of the ordinance was held at Governor’s House Lahore. Officers of relevant departments including Provincial Minister for Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Lahore High Court and Lahore Chamber of Commerce. Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Rashid Mansoor was also present on the occasion.

According to the ordinance issued by Governor Punjab, commercial cases pending in other courts will be transferred to new commercial courts. Commercial courts will decide pending cases from other courts within 180 days. Constituency boundaries will also be fixed for all commercial courts.

Talking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the establishment of commercial courts would restore the confidence of investors in the government and legal system. Providing timely justice to the business community is the top priority of the government. They will not have to wait for years in the courts for decisions. They will be ensured timely delivery of justice through commercial courts.

Governor Punjab said that the role of the business community in the economic strength of Pakistan cannot be ignored. There will be no unnecessary delay in the decision of commercial cases.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government would address the concerns of the business community and together we have to make Pakistan economically strong and prosperous.