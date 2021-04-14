Chinese Muslims enjoying all rights: Maulana Azad

Chinese Muslims enjoy all rights in the best way and mosques are functional there, said Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro. The Chinese government is taking good care of Muslims, he made these remarks during his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural center in Peshawar. The center is devoted to providing information on China, all under one roof in Peshawar city.

Maulana, who is also prayer leader at historic Badshahi Masjid Lahore said the the Muslim of Xinjiang province are playing a positive role in the development of China. The Western media is presenting a wrong picture of Chinese Muslims as the way China is taking care of minorities including Muslims is commendable, he said. “I would like to lead a delegation of Ulema (religious scholars) to China to visit the Muslims and their mosques,” he added. He said the people of Xinjiang and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enjoy centuries-old trade relations and there is great potential to further enhance their business and trade ties. The CPEC, he added will play a great role in the development of KP and rest of the country.

The China-Window was established under a project of the Chinese Embassy in Peshawar. It contains painting and books galleries, maps, a classroom and a small theatre and guest room for Chinese visitors. The outer walls of the cultural center are also decorated with beautiful pictures and paintings depicting Chinese arts and culture.

Maulana Khabir Azad visited different sections of China Window and said that the cultural center provides an opportunity to the local people to know about China and its culture.