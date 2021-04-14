CAREC think tanks enhance collective intelligence for better policy advice

The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute – which is an inter-governmental cooperation framework representing 11 countries – Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, supported by the Asian Development Bank – finalized selection of the third pool of the research grant finalists to support scholars and researchers from members of the CAREC Think Tanks Network (CTTN) to produce targeted knowledge products which will add to the body of knowledge on regional cooperation in CAREC. In the framework of the CTTN grants program, scholars from member Think Tanks are encouraged to research CAREC integration topics and undertake comparative analysis between (sub) regions to draw lessons for promoting and deepening regional cooperation among CAREC members. So far, six research completed under this program since 2019 with strong participation of Pakistani universities and think tanks.













