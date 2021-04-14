Rashid orders action against law-breakers, suspension of cellular services

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has ordered action against law-breakers and necessary measures to reopen several road and entry and exit points due to countrywide protests of a religio-political party.

The interior minister chaired a high-level session to review the law and order of the country following the protests that erupted in multiple cities being organised by a religio-political party. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, and Interfaith Harmony Noor-uk-Haq Qadri, chief commissioner, inspector general (IG) of Islamabad police, whereas the Punjab chief secretary and IGP joined the session via video link. Sheikh Rashid decided to take strict action against those creating law and order situation, as well as ordered to suspend cellular and internet services in affected areas. It has been decided by the interior ministry to take strict action against the protesters who are violating the law and necessary steps to reopen the routes for traffic. Moreover, the cellular and internet services will be suspended in affected areas for 24 hours where the law and order situation persists.