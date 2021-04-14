Plan to upgrade WASA services

Faisalabad , 13 April 2021: An integrated strategy will be adopted to bring the services of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in line with public expectations while comprehensive planning will be done for sustainable solutions to the problems facing WASA. And an effective strategy will be adopted for the speedy completion of ongoing public welfare projects. These views were expressed by the Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Faisal Azeem during a briefing on the occasion of an introductory meeting at the WASA Head Office. Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry briefed about the jurisdiction of WASA services, performance and details of ongoing and proposed development projects.

The director general of the FDA appreciated the excellent services despite limited financial resources and said that WASA’s services were of great importance and utility in terms of sanitation and government support was essential for its sustainability. He said that providing easy and wide access to safe drinking water and drainage facilities to the urban population of Faisalabad, the second largest city of Punjab, was no less of a challenge. In this regard, it is best to keep the system functioning despite the shortage of funds and other issues, but there should be no delay in resolving public grievances.

Dr Faisal Azeem said that WASA’s plans for mineral water expansion, sewerage pipeline and manhole manufacturing are strong and should take effective and comprehensive measures to make them operational sooner and further improve revenue recovery. WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said in the briefing that three mega projects at a cost of Rs.55 billion with foreign funding would be completed in the next three years on which work has been started. At the same time, consultants are preparing PC-1 for the installation of a 24 MW solar power plant and the completion of this project will end the energy crisis of WASA.

He said that concrete steps are being taken to further improve the revenue recovery of WASA but at the same time registration of new connections is also a priority which is being implemented. Expansion of WASA’s Mineral Water Project, installation of one and a half liter and 500 ml bottled water on commercial basis is underway and the plant will be operational soon.

MD WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the department, revenue recovery, development schemes, foreign funded projects and other issues on which Director General FDA Dr. Faisal Azeem appreciated him.