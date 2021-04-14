Seven IIOJK youth arrested in cordon, search operations

The occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday arrested seven youth in Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

According to details, the personnel of Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police during cordon and search operations arrested five youth including Mohammad Yaseen, Showkat Ahmad and Ghulam Nabi Rather at Kachloo crossing on Baramulla-Handwara Highway and Baderkali in Handwara.

In another operation, the troops arrested Bashir Ahmed and Waseem Ahmed in Keeri area of Baramulla district. Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League (JKYML), Zahid Ashraf came down hard on the Modi regime for its inhuman and colonial conduct in the occupied region and blasted it for its continuation of blood letting and persecution of the fettered Kashmiri population. Terming the Indian conduct in the occupied territory as barbaric, he said that the Hindutva psyche of Modi and his henchmen is perpetrating only death and destruction and fuelling violence across the valley.

Meanwhile, it has been resolved through posters appeared in the territory that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle for the implementation of the UN resolutions and restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s identity and integrity.

The posters pasted by JKYML, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyat Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League and Jammu and Kashmir Justice Peace Initiative also called for preserving the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters while demanding the restoration of the special status of IIOJK said that India cannot change the disputed status of the territory through its unilateral measures.