Sino-Pak ties to touch new highs in year 2021: envoy

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong has vowed to carry forward the China-Pakistan friendship to new highs as he said that the current year would add new impetus to the friendly bond between the two countries.

The Chinese envoy expressed these views during a meeting with Sheikh Arsalan Hafeez, the vice president of foreign relations committee of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) here at the Chinese Embassy. The Ambassador said that year 2021 was being observed as 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and this year would prove to be a new milestone in the history of Sino-Pakistan Friendship. He said China would also promote party-to-party relations between Communist Party of China and Pakistani political parties and it was heartening to note that all the political parties of Pakistan fully backed the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). On the occasion, Sheikh Arsalan Hafeez said that the PML-N was instrumental in giving a new direction to the CPEC. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Ambassador Nong Rong, the Sino-Pakistan friendship would brace a new vigour and impetus.