Curious case of Maryam’s bail

It is for legal experts to properly decipher the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order which directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to inform Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz 10 days prior to issuing arrest warrants for her in the Jati Umra land case. But considering how this impacts the overall sequence of events on the political spectrum and how courts deliver verdicts, especially in such landmark cases, based on precedents, it is only natural for the public to show interest in such judgments. Therefore, while the country’s best legal minds interpret and explain the implications of the court’s announcement, they should also provide laymen answers to common questions that they now have on their minds.

Does the NAB Ordinance 1999, for example, impose such limitations on the accountability watchdog or is it within its rights, as popularly believed, to arrest people connected to commission of offenses once sufficient evidence has been gathered against them? If there is indeed such a provision somewhere in the fine print, has it been exercised before or was this the first time that such need was felt? Going by the traction this story is getting in the mainstream press, people also seem particularly interested in knowing if such windows have been extended to ordinary citizens of the state as well at some point in time?

Such information would no doubt go a long way in explaining these matters to the common public. The people in question, like the PML-N vice president, are of course public figures and everything they say and do directly or indirectly affects a very large number of people. And since they are leading political figures how they behave and how the law treats them also has a very direct bearing on people beyond just their followers. Explaining these matters will also help bring proper closure to these subjects, which is also very important considering how they tend to dominate the news cycle over other, perhaps more important matters for the people. Therefore, the sooner people find answers to all their natural questions, the sooner everybody will be able to move on from such issues. *