IA Rehman —the man behind the legend

“IA Rehman never lost hope. Irrespective of how bad things were, he was an eternal optimist and always believed things would work out. He never let anger towards anyone or anything fester,” Dr Mehdi Hasan, the veteran journalist and media historian, fondly recalls. This was no mean feat, especially considering the trauma Rehman Sb endured early in his life. Some 70 percent of the men in his family died in the bloodbath that accompanied the creation of Pakistan.

While Dr Mehdi’s friendship with IA Rehman dated back to 1962, our first encounter took place while I was studying at Punjab University. The year was 1983 and I was enrolled in the journalism department. I am forever grateful to Dr Mehdi for taking to meet the iconic human rights champion all those years ago.

Back then, Rehman Sb was working at Viewpoint, a ‘radical’ weekly magazine that shone brightly despite the dark period of political repression and censorship. If my memory serves me right, Mazhar Ali Khan was the publisher. What I do recall is that tea was served. The white cup, with a rather unartistic blue flower on one side, and slightly chipped at the top, was filled with weak tea; lots of milk and grains of tea floating to the surface. I took a tentative sip. My worst fears were at once confirmed. It was as bad as it looked. Glancing up, I caught Rehman Sb’s eye. He looked at me, at first quizzically, and then held my gaze. “This tea is the best they serve,” he announced. Courtesy therefore demanded that I drink up.

It was at this moment that Rehman Sb started talking about the current political landscape. I was immediately spellbound, the tea all but forgotten, as I tried to absorb each and every word. The tea kept flowing.

There was no turning back. I began regularly accompanying Dr Mehdi to IA Rehman’s office. Each visit was a treat and I learned something new every time. I poured over his words in various periodicals. I heard about his activism through the HRCP (Human Rights Commission Pakistan) as well as PFUJ (Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists), where he actively participated in the struggle for better wages and working conditions for journalists. All this impacted me hugely. Especially as this was the Zia era, which was known for its extremely heavy-handed treatment of media workers. Yet the trio of stalwarts — IA Rehman, Dr Mehdi Hassan and Hussain Naqi (the veteran journalist and human rights champion who had been friends with Rehman Sb since 1960) never gave up their fight for the rule of law and the dream of a just society.

This was before the advent of mobile phone and computer technology — and sadly our meetings eventually petered out. The next time I met Rehman Sb was not until the beginning of June 2014. Mr Javed Jabbar had invited me as Speaker to the launch of the print edition of the report he had co-authored: Report and Recommendation of the Media Commission appointed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, January-June 2013. Six chairs were placed on the dais and I was fortunate enough to be seated next to Rehman Sb. This was an honour even greater than being invited to speak. I cherish the memory to this day and will always be indebted to Mr Javed Jabbar.

The HRCP said of IA Rehman in a statement: “Few people in Pakistan and beyond could match the depth and breadth of his advocacy against enforced disappearances, the death penalty and bonded labour, or his unwavering support for the rights of women, children, and religious and ethnic minorities”.

People come and people go. Some leave their mark and others don’t. Yet now we must ask ourselves: who will take up IA Rehman’s mantle? Even the best will tremble at the thought of filling his shoes. His death does not represent that of a single individual but, rather, the end of an era that few can begin to understand.

By writing in the first person, I have broken the cardinal rule taught to media students everywhere. I do so without apology. Many are taking pen to paper to pay tribute Rehman Sb; his work and accomplishments. They will know more and write much better than I. Yet I felt compelled to write about the man behind the name.

I shall sign off with some words from the man himself, an excerpt from his latest article published on April 8, 2021: “The root cause of political backwardness in societies such as Pakistan is a failure to move beyond the phase of agitation activity that had to be adopted out of necessity during the short struggle for liberation from alien rule. Politically conscious societies having experience of stable democratic politics over a reasonable period provide for the training of young politicians at various forums including through normal educational courses. But countries such as Pakistan where the need for this kind of training is the greatest ignore this important prerequisite of democratic politics.”

The writer is a lawyer, academic and political analyst and author of ‘A Comparative Analysis of Media & Media Laws in Pakistan’. She can be reached at yasmeenali62@gmail.com and tweets @yasmeen_9