COAS, ISI chief call on PM Imran to discuss Pakistan’s security situation

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Pakistan’s security situation.

Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting.

At least three people have been reported killed and more than 100 supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were arrested overnight as the right-wing party’s protest entered the second day after the arrest of its chief Sahibzada Saad Hussain Rizvi a day earlier.

The deaths occurred in the Faizpur Interchange area of Lahore. A police constable was also killed by protesters in Lahore, he was deployed at Gowalmandi police station.

According to sources, there are severe traffic jams in different parts of Lahore. Traffic remains paralyzed at Yateem Khana Chowk, Ferozpur Road, Shahdara, Daroghwala Chowk. In Faisalabad, traffic flow has been severely affected due to closure of various highways.