Exports to Germany show 8.79% increase in eight months

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Germany has witnessed an increase of 8.79 percent during the eight months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Germany were recorded at $989.729 million during July-February (2020-21) against exports of $909.755 million during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 8.79 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports to Germany during February 2021 also increased by 5.48 percent, from $110.430 million against the exports of $116.489 million. On month-on-month basis, the exports to Germany however decreased by 6.39 percent during February 2021 as compared to the exports of $124.448 million in January 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries witnessed decline of 2.26 percent in eight months, from $16.438 billion to $16.065 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Germany into the country during the period under review were recorded at $698.732 million against $658.180 million last year, showing increase of 6.16 percent in eight months of this year. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the imports from Germany during February 2021 dipped by 11.04 percent, from $104.285 million last year to $92.769 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Germany also decreased by 10.23 percent during February 2021 when compared to the import of $103.344 million in January 2021, the SBP data revealed. The overall imports into the all countries increased by 8.59 percent, from $29.604 billion to $32.149 billion, according to the data.

Certified cotton:

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam has said that efforts were being made to provide certified cotton seed to farmers in order to increase the cotton production. Holding a joint press conference with Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Syed Fakhar Imam said that government was committed to facilitate farmers and said that issues of the farmers would be resolved on top priority.

He claimed that targets of agriculture crops have been achieved despite locust attacks, however, concerned departments facing problems in achieving target of cotton crop. He said that the incumbent government has increased wheat support price to Rs 1800 per 40kg under the initiative to facilitate farmers. He said that steps were being taken to provide latest technology to farmers in order to decrease their expenses and increase their income. He said that the South Punjab had been neglected in the past by the previous governments in distribution of funds but the incumbent government paying special focus on development of the deprived area.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that farmers playing a vital in identifying agriculture related issues.

He said that suggestion of farmers would also be considered in policy making. He said that the incumbent government paying special focus on agriculture sector as it had been neglected in the past.